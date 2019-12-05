Domask, McGill lead S. Illinois past Norfolk St. 76-59

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Marcus Domask had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis beat Norfolk State 76-59 on Wednesday night.

Eric McGill added 14 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones chipped in 13, Harwin Francois and Trent Brown scored 11 apiece. McGill also had seven assists, while Jones posted six rebounds and six assists.

Devante Carter had 11 points for the Spartans (3-7), who have lost six games in a row. Joe Bryant Jr. added 10 points. Steven Whitley had six assists.

Southern Illinois (4-5) matches up against Southern Miss on the road on Saturday. Norfolk State faces Hampton on the road on Saturday.

