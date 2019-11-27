Breaking News
Plant explosion near Beaumont blows windows from homes miles away

Domask lifts Southern Illinois past NC Central 64-48

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Marcus Domask had 18 points and five assists and Barret Benson scored a career-high 17 points as Southern Illinois defeated NC Central 64-48 on Tuesday night.

The Salukis led 42-28 at halftime after a first half in which they made their first seven 3-point attempts in building a 25-10 lead. They finished 10 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Eric McGill had 10 points for Southern Illinois (3-4), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Jibri Blount had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Eagles (2-5).

Southern Illinois plays Saint Louis on the road on Sunday. NC Central matches up against Wofford on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories