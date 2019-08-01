Dixie World Series bound, Bullard 12U All-Stars sent off in style

The boys that make up the Bullard 12-year old baseball all-stars are becoming a Texas Dixie Youth League dynasty.

They just captured their third consecutive state championship. And just like they did as ten year olds, the 21-0 (in 2019) squad will be competing in the Dixie Youth League world series beginning this weekend in Ruston, Louisiana.

The team coached by Andy Alexander got a community wide send-off at Bullard’s Whataburger Wednesday, where they signed autographs.

Plus, who better to give them a little inspirational message than someone that knows a little something about Ruston, in former NFL quarterback and Jacksonville high school alum Luke McCown. He played his college ball at Louisiana Tech in Ruston.

“We know what it would’ve meant to us had we had the same things with players growing up that had reached a level that we all aspire to as young athletes and so to be able to come back and share some lessons and maybe give a little pep talk if you will, It means a lot to us,” said McCown.

As for the rock star treatment from the community, the players relish the support.

“Feel like a professional athlete. I mean it’s fun the whole community is on your back just helping you out,” said Bullard second baseman Crew Bowman.

“We work so hard for them and they come and help us,” said Bullard first baseman Trey Martin.

The Bullard all-stars leave Friday morning. Their first game is Saturday in Ruston.

The tournament runs from Aug. 3-8.