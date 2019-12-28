Diong, Hamilton boost UNLV past E. Michigan 64-49

LAS VEGAS (AP)Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Bryce Hamilton scored 13 off the bench and UNLV beat Eastern Michigan 64-49 on Saturday.

Donnie Tillman scored 12 for the Rebels who now have won back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Eastern Michigan built a 10-2 lead before the Rebels went on a 19-6 run in an eight-minute span and led 21-16 when Hamilton threw down a dunk with 5:38 before halftime. UNLV led 28-20 at intermission.

The Rebels (6-8) took control when they outscored Eastern Michigan 23-9 within the first 12 minutes of the second half and led 50-29 when Hamilton made a layup and three-point play with 8:14 remaining.

Ty Groce scored 12 for the Eagles (9-3) and Boubacar Toure grabbed 11 rebounds.

Eastern Michigan hosts NAIA-member Concordia (MI) on Monday before starting Mid-American Conference play when it hosts Akron on Jan. 4.

UNLV hosts Utah State on New Year’s Day.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25