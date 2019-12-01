Dingle scores 21 to lead Penn over Long Beach St. 95-79

Jordan Dingle had 19 of his 21 points in the second half as Penn topped Long Beach State 95-79 in the Wooden Legacy on Sunday.

Max Martz had 17 points for Penn (5-3), Devon Goodman added 16, 12 in the second half, and AJ Brodeur 11.

The game was tied at 43 at halftime but the Quakers shot 56% in the second half, going 8 of 18 from 3-point range. Six different players hit from behind the arc with Dingle connecting three times.

Dingle opened the second half with a 3, added a layup to cap a 7-0 run and Penn turned that into a 13-4 run to lead 56-47 five minutes in. Three-pointers helped the Quakers work the lead as high as 15 and then a 13-2 run broke the game open. Dingles dunk made it 87-66 with 4:22 to play.

Chance Hunter had 24 points for the Beach (3-6). Colin Slater added 18 points. Joshua Morgan had 15 points.

