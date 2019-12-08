Diggins scores 25 to carry UIC past Purdue Fort Wayne 62-49

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Michael Diggins had a season-high 25 points as Illinois-Chicago beat Purdue Fort Wayne 62-49 on Saturday.

Diggins shot 10 for 11 from the field.

Jamie Ahale had 19 points, hitting six from distance for Illinois-Chicago (4-6). Godwin Boahen added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tarkus Ferguson had 3 points and 10 assists for the hosts. He also committed seven turnovers.

Illinois-Chicago posted a season-high 21 assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne put up just 14 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jarred Godfrey had 17 points for the Mastodons (6-6), whose four-game win streak came to end. Deonte Billups added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Illinois-Chicago takes on DePaul on the road next Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Judson at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories