Dez Bryant posts video of him working out during coronavirus outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 1: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys fends off Xavier Rhodes #29 of the Minnesota Vikings to score a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game on December 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(KETK) – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant posted a video of him working out during the coronavirus outbreak.

I know we suppose to be inside but hey… I’m trying to play football this year



X pic.twitter.com/SiK0YWo8cd — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 25, 2020

Bryant, a current free agent, was cut from the Cowboys back in 2018 before being signed by the New Orleans Saints.

However, on the third play of practice, Bryant tore his ACL and his season was over. He did not play a single down during the 2019 campaign.

Bryant, an East Texas native, is the Cowboys all-time touchdowns leader with 73. He also finished with 7,459 receiving yards which is fifth-most in team history.