Dez Bryant posts video of him working out during coronavirus outbreak

(KETK) – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant posted a video of him working out during the coronavirus outbreak.
Bryant, a current free agent, was cut from the Cowboys back in 2018 before being signed by the New Orleans Saints.
However, on the third play of practice, Bryant tore his ACL and his season was over. He did not play a single down during the 2019 campaign.
Bryant, an East Texas native, is the Cowboys all-time touchdowns leader with 73. He also finished with 7,459 receiving yards which is fifth-most in team history.