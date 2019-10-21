Detroit Pistons waive veteran Joe Johnson

TOKYO (AP)As if it's not a busy enough week for Wales' rugby team, the Tokyo hotel where the players are staying is also being used by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the festivities surrounding the enthronement of the country's new emperor.

Roads around the hotel have been shut. Dignitaries and leaders are coming and going. Security is tight, including the use of metal detectors. The Welsh are having to use a separate entrance.