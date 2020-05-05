Derrick Jenkins leaving East Texas to be head baseball coach at Lindsay

KETK – Veteran East Texas baseball coach Derrick Jenkins is leaving the Alto Yellow Jackets after just one season.

Jenkins who picked up his 300th career win with the Jackets this spring will head to north texas near the Red River to take over as the head baseball coach at Lindsay high school.

Jenkins, a very succesful skipper in the Piney Woods, is well known for having taken both Whitehouse (2013, 2016), and White Oak (2009) to the UIL state tournament.

Jenkins made the announcement on social media Monday stating:

“Our family is excited to announce that I will be the Head Baseball Coach at Lindsay ISD. Tony Duncan has done a great job at building this program and look forward to continuing that in the future.” Derrick Jenkins, Facebook

Jenkins also coached at Terrell before leading the Roughnecks. He will enter his 18th year in the coaching ranks next school year, and his 14th as a head man.

He takes over a Knights Class 2A program that was 15-8 in 2019, and reached the regional quarterfinals.

In nine seasons at Whitehouse (2011-19), his Wildcat teams were 211-74-4. During his tenure at the Dub, Jenkins coached reigning Super Bowl MVP, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

