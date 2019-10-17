1  of  2
Deng signs with Bulls, retires

CHICAGO (AP)Two-time All-Star forward Luol Deng has signed with the Chicago Bulls and retired as a member of the team that drafted him.

The No. 7 overall pick in 2004, the 34-year-old Deng averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over 15 seasons with Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota.

He was part of seven playoff teams – six with Chicago, one with Miami – and averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 62 postseason games. From South Sudan, he played one season at Duke before entering the NBA draft.

Deng was an All-Star on the Bulls’ 2011-12 and 2012-13 teams, leading the league in minutes per game both seasons. He was traded to Cleveland in January 2014.

The Bulls said Thursday they will honor Deng at a game this season.

Chicago also waived Perrion Callandret.

