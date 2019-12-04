Delph leads Appalachian State past St. Andrews 90-58

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Adrian Delph had 19 points off the bench, hitting five 3-pointers, to carry Appalachian State to a 90-58 win over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Tuesday night.

Reserve Justin Forrest totaled 14 points and six assists for the Mountaineers (5-4). Kendall Lewis pitched in with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. O’Showen Williams had 11 points and four assists, while sophomore James Lewis Jr. came off the bench to score 10 with 10 rebounds for his second-career double-double.

Isaac Clay had 15 points for the Knights.

St. Andrews shot 48% from the floor but took 27 fewer shots than Appalachian State. The Knights sank 10 of 20 from distance but were outrebounded 41-24.

