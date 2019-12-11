Breaking News
DeJesus, Smith lift UCF over Green Bay 79-66

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Ceasar DeJesus and Collin Smith scored 14 points apiece as Central Florida topped Green Bay 79-66 on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight.

Frank Bertz added 11 points for the Knights (7-2), while Darin Green Jr. and Dre Fuller Jr. each had 10.

Amari Davis had 25 points for the Phoenix (3-7), who have lost three straight. JayQuan McCloud added 15 points and Kameron Hankerson had 12.

Central Florida hosts Sacred Heart on Sunday. Green Bay plays Evansville at home on Saturday.

