December trip to watch state title game fuel for 2020 Winona Wildcats

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – “They visualized a goal,” said seventh-year Winona head football coach Keylon Kincade.

After first and second round playoff exits the last three years, Kincade, a one-time Dallas Cowboys running back decided to take his Wildcats to see the 3A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium.

As they saw Gunter defeat Paul Pewitt for the title, Kincade and his players say it planted a seed for the 2020 Wildcats to be on the field this year, rather than in the stands.

“They seen it. I mean we can talk about it all the time, you can watch it on T-V, to actually see that and experience that environment is key and important. And then they put themselves in that position. So it becomes a dream, it becomes a goal for them to set forth for the next year,” Kincade explained.

“For us it kind of made us realize what all work we had to do to get there. It kind of brought us more together because we seen other teams bond a little closer and a little tighter and a little stronger than what we have in the past,” said Winona senior receiver Arimon Ford.

“It gave us goals. It made us realize what we can do and what we need to do in order to get to that place. We hope to get to Jerry’s World, you know in the end. That’s what we want. That’s what we’re working for,” said Winona senior linebacker Peyton Snow.

With seven starters back on each side of the ball, and a 14-member senior class, Winona opens the season at Lone Oak Friday at 7:30 p.m.

