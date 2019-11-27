Dean’s triple double lifts No. 11 UCLA women by Yale 100-65

LOS ANGELES (AP)Japreece Dean scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 10 assists and No. 11 UCLA closed out a perfect season-opening homestand with a 100-65 win over Yale on Tuesday night.

Dean, a senior from Texas, made both of her 3-pointers and was 9 of 14 from the field, getting the first triple-double for the Bruins since Jordan Canada in 2017.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 22 points to lead the Bruins (5-0), Charisma Osborne added 15 and Lauryn Miller had 14 on 7-for-7 shooting.

UCLA shot 62.5% in the second half and finished at 55% for the game, making 10 of 19 3-pointers.

Dean scored the first two baskets of the game and had 10 points in the first quarter as the Bruins raced to a 29-14 lead. Onyenwere and Dean had 15 points apiece by halftime, when the Bruins led 52-26.

The Bulldogs (3-2), shot 31% in the first half but were 13 of 24 in the second. Ellen Margaret Andrews was 8 of 10 and scored 22 points. Roxy Barahman and Camilla Emsbo added 13 points apiece. The Bulldogs will celebrate Thanksgiving in nearby Calabasas at the home of Barahman’s family.

