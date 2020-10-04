De Kock, pacers earn Mumbai win over Hyderabad in IPL

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP)Quinton de Kock scored his first half century this season in the Indian Premier League before Mumbai Indians’ pacers finished the job by guiding the defending champion to a clinical 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

De Kock hit 67 runs off 39 balls as Mumbai finished on 208-5 after choosing to bat. It was the lowest total in four IPL matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season until Hyderabad batted.

The pace trio of Trent Boult (2-28), James Pattinson (2-29) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-41) did the bulk of the damage as Hyderabad was restricted to 174-7 in its 20 overs.

”The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort,” Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said. ”We didn’t have any total in mind, we back our bowlers to do the job and that’s what they did.”

David Warner top-scored for his team with 60 off 44 before Ishan Kishan took a brilliant flying catch at short third man to dismiss the Hyderabad captain in the 16th over.

Mumbai now has six points after winning three of its five games while Hyderabad is in the bottom half of the eight-team event with four points. It has lost three and won two matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals also have six points but both have played a match less than Mumbai.

