Dayton’s Chamberlin set for milestone game

(STATS) – As if Saturday’s game with San Diego wasn’t big enough, it will be Dayton head coach Rick Chamberlin’s 500th with the Flyers’ program.

Nobody is synonymous with the UD football quite like the 62-year-old Chamberlin, who’s been a member of the program for 45 seasons.

Since 2008, he has been the head coach for 129 games, posting an 89-40 record, including a record 66 Pioneer Football League wins.

Previously, Chamberlin was a linebacker at Dayton for 45 games from 1975-78. A small college All-American as a senior, his 419 career tackles remain the Dayton record.

From 1979 to 2007, he was an assistant coach for 325 games, including as a part of two Division III national championship teams and during Dayton’s transition to the FCS level.

Dayton brings 4-2 overall and 2-1 PFL records into Saturday’s game and handed San Diego its last league loss four years ago. The Toreros (4-2, 3-0) will arrive at Welcome Stadium with a 32-game PFL winning streak, which is third-longest in conference play in FCS history.