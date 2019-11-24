Davis scores 21 to lead SMU past UNLV 72-68

LAS VEGAS (AP)Kendric Davis had 21 points as SMU edged past UNLV 72-68 on Saturday night.

Feron Hunt had 19 points for SMU (5-0). Isiaha Mike added 14 points and Tyson Jolly had seven assists for the Mustangs.

Bryce Hamilton had 18 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (2-5). Donnie Tillman and Amauri Hardy added 13 points apiece.

SMU plays Hartford at home on Wednesday. UNLV matches up against Jackson State at home on Tuesday.

