Davis scores 18 to lift Morgan St. past Longwood 73-65

BALTIMORE (AP)Stanley Davis had 18 points and six rebounds as Morgan State defeated Longwood 73-65 on Saturday to halt a five-game losing streak.

Sherwyn Devonish had 16 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (4-7). Lagio Grantsaan added 13 points. Isaiah Burke had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

After Morgan State outscored Longwood 40-32 in the first half, both teams scored 33 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Bears’ 40 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Jaylon Wilson had 15 points for the Lancers (4-6), who have now lost five games in a row. DeShaun Wade added 13 points.

Morgan State matches up against La Salle on the road next Saturday. Longwood matches up against Stetson on the road next Sunday.

