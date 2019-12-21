Davis leads Detroit past SIU-Edwardsville 81-55

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)Antoine Davis scored a season-high 35 points with seven 3-pointers and Detroit Mercy easily beat SIU-Edwardsville 81-55 on Saturday, ending a seven-game skid.

Davis’3 capped the Titans’ opening 21-4 run and he finished with 20 first-half points.

Marquis Moore matched his career-high 12 points, Justin Miller added 12 points and Chris Brandon had six points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Titans (2-10).

Anselm Uzuegbunem scored 16 points and Shamar Wright added 10 for the Cougars (2-10), who shot 37.3% in losing their eighth straight.

Zeke Moore, who led the Cougars in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 20% (1 of 5).

Detroit faces Oakland on the road next Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville faces Lindenwood-Belleville at home next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories