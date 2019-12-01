Davis, Burrell score 18, No. 20 Lady Vols ground Air Force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 18 points apiece and No. 20 Tennessee remained unbeaten with an 81-54 win over Air Force on Sunday.

Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 13 points as the Lady Vols (7-0) had five players in double figures. Burrell and Kushkituah, both reserves, combined to go 15-of-18 shooting as Tennessee shot 55% while the Falcons were below 30%.

Riley Snyder led the Falcons (1-7) with 20 points.

Kushkituah had seven points and Burrell four in an 11-0 run late in the first quarter that ended with the Lady Vols on top 24-15. A 12-2 run in the second quarter and a late 6-0 burst helped boost the lead to 43-27 at the break. Snyder hit 5 of 6 shots and had 14 points for Air Force while her teammates were 5 of 26.

Air Force is the first team to outrebound Tennessee this season, 40-39. The Lady Vols came in at plus-18 on the boards.

