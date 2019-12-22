Davidson edges Loyola Chicago 59-56 for third straight win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Luka Brajkovic made his only two foul shots with eight seconds left and Davidson beat Loyola Chicago 59-56 on Sunday.

Freshman Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 19 points off the bench shooting 7 of 8 including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Kellan Grady added 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Davidson (6-5).

Jon Axel Gudmundsson broke a 54-all tie with a 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining. Tate Hall reduced the deficit to a point with a jump shot with 1:44 left and neither team scored until Brajkovic’s free throws. Hall missed a 3 attempt to end the game.

Marquise Kennedy scored 16 points off the bench for the Ramblers (8-5). Keith Clemons and Hall each scored 11.

Davidson now has won three straight. The Wildcats travel to Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 before starting Atlantic 10 play on Jan. 5 with road trip to Duquesne.

The Ramblers begin Missouri Valley Conference action on Dec. 30 at Valparaiso.

—–

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories