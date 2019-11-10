Darling carries Delaware past UTSA 91-79

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP)Nate Darling scored a career-high 38 points with seven 3-pointers and Kevin Anderson added 31 points as Delaware topped UTSA 91-79 in the Sunshine Slam on Sunday.

Jhivvan Jackson scored 31 points for the Roadrunners (0-4). Keaton Wallace added 19 points and Knox Hellums had 10 points.

Delaware (4-0) visits Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. UTSA looks for its first win of the season against Utah State on the road next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories