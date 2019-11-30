Darling carries Delaware over Md.-Eastern Shore 75-56

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Nate Darling scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half as Delaware won its eighth straight, getting past Maryland Eastern Shore 75-56.

Justyn Mutts added 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Blue Hens (8-0). It was his third consecutive double-double and fourth of the season.

Ryan Allen had 19 points and Collin Goss added 10 rebounds.

Kevon Voyles had 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Hawks (0-8). Canaan Bartley added 12 points and Bruce Guy had seven rebounds.

Da’Shawn Phillip, the Hawks’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 8 points per game, had only 4 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Delaware takes on Columbia at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its first win against Fordham on the road on Sunday.

