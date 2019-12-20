Daly carries St. Joseph’s over William & Mary 84-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Ryan Daly had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Joseph’s ended its eight-game losing streak, beating William & Mary 84-69 on Thursday night.

Myles Douglas had a career-high 19 points for Saint Joseph’s (3-9), Anthony Longpre added 11 points and five assists and Chereef Knox had 10 points and three blocks for the home team.

Saint Joseph’s posted a season-high 16 3-pointers, four by Douglas and three from Daly and Longpre. Daly and Douglas combined for 24 points in the first half when the Hawks took a 41-33 lead.

Nathan Knight had 25 points for the Tribe (8-4) and Andy Van Vliet added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his third-straight double-double.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories