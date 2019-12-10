Dallas Stars fire head coach Jim Montogmery for ‘unprofessional conduct’

Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery, Andrew Cogliano (11), Jason Dickinson (18) and Corey Perry (10) watch play against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The Stars won 4-2. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (KETK) – In a surprise announcement, the Dallas Stars have announced that head coach Jim Montgomery has been relieved of his duties effective immediately for “unprofessional conduct.”

Assistant coach Rich Bowness will assume the role of interim head coach.

“The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization. This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League,” Stars General Manager Jim Nill said. Jim Nill, Dallas Stars General Manager

It is unclear what the “unprofessional conduct” was that led to Montgomery’s firing. He was in his second season as the Star’s head coach.

In a press conference, Nill would not disclose the reason for his termination.

The Stars are currently 17-11-3 on the season and are in the middle of the pack in the Central Division. They play at home Tuesday night in a matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

This is a developing story and KETK News will provide updates as more information becomes available.