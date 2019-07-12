Dallas Mavs re-sign Kristaps Porzingis

DALLAS (KETK) – The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed Kristaps Porzingis, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

The team announced the news Friday morning around 11:30.

No details of the contract have been released.

Prozingis was traded from the New York Knicks back on January 31, but an injury to his knee kept him sidelined for much of the second half of the season.

The signing is important for Dallas, who once again failed to make a big splash in free agency.

Dallas just finished their third straight losing season, finishing with a 33-49 record. They have yet to win a playoff series since their 2011 title.