Dallas, Houston XFL team names revealed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The XFL revealed the team names for its eight franchises on Wednesday with its comeback season slated to start in February 2020.

“The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that. Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team.” XFL President and COO, Jeffrey Pollack

Dallas Renegades: Deep in the heart of Texas, beats a different kind of pulse. A spirit untamed. A swagger that can’t be denied. Where big meets bold meets badass. This is outlaw country, inside the lines. This is hell on wheels, between hash marks. This is their home on the range. The Dallas Renegades. Raising Hell. Click here to view.

— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

Houston Roughnecks: Resolute. Rippling with heat. Railing against fatigue. Unceasing and often unseen, they labor deep in the trenches. Mercenaries in the muck. Brawlers in blackened dirt. Not just for three hours. Not just when the lights are bright. These are the scratching, grinding, never-bending few. The Houston Roughnecks. Going to work for you. Click here to view.

— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

The Dallas Renegades will play at Globe Life Park next year since the Texas Rangers will move next door to Globe Life Field after its completed.

The league does not have an official start date yet, but it will be a ten-game regular season.