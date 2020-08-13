Dallas Cowboys release fan guidelines for 2020 season, most are required to wear masks

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 08: Fans stand for the National Anthem before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys released their 2020 fan policies for the upcoming season. The franchise said it will abide by CDC and State of Texas guidelines.

“These are challenging and unprecedented times for our country, our community, and our Cowboys fans at home in Texas and all around the world,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer. “Amidst the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, our focus has been to safely bring football back to our community. We are deeply grateful for the patience, understanding, and support our fans have shown during these historic and turbulent times as we continue to prepare for a successful season.” Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Brand Officers

The Cowboys will allow fans into the stadium, but on a limited capacity. The franchise did not specifically state what the limit would be.

Back on June 3, Gov. Abbott announced that stadiums could allow up to 50% capacity. The official capacity for AT&T stadium is 80,000.

Mask Mandate

All fans over the age of ten will be required to wear a mask when “transiting from their personal or public transportation to AT&T Stadium including while in stadium parking lots. In addition, all fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask at all times.”

The only exception will be for fans who are actively eating or drinking.

Seating/Tickets

Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups who are not known to one another. Fans are required to maintain pod integrity by only transferring tickets to family or friends within their trusted group.

Each ticket holder should have their own mobile ticket on their device.

Tickets are purchased from either via the Dallas Cowboys or through the SeatGeek mobile app. In order to keep the process contactless, there will be no physical tickets given.

There will be no cash transactions allowed anywhere throughout the stadium.

Tailgating/Entry

There will be designated spaces for tailgating in lots around the stadium. Due to social distancing, there must be at least one space between vehicles and parties are not allowed to mingle.

Fans will have “frictionless entry” to stadium parking lots and will go through a security scan using 60 socially distanced metal detectors to enter the stadium.

Stadium Cleaning

The Cowboys said that they will follow CDC guidelines for cleaning the stadium and has consulted outside medical and infectious disease experts. They will be using single-use microfiber wipes, mop heads, and other EPA registered products.

There will be over 300 sanitation stations around the arena and staffers will be disinfecting high-contact areas throughout games.

Food & Staffing Protocols

All staff and food spaces will be trained on CDC recommended guidelines as well as wearing personal protective equipment. They will use enhanced handwashing procedures and thoroughly sanitize food surfaces.

All food items will be served in to-go containers along with pre-packaged silverware and condiments.

For more information on all policies and guidelines for fans this season, visit www.dallascowboys.com/safestadium.