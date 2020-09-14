Dak Prescott’s openness about depression hoping to inspire others that are struggling

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – A sports commentator earlier this week said that Dak Prescott is showing weakness by sharing his very personal story with depression.

But mental health experts say Prescott is hardly alone and are hoping that his message could help others.

Prescott opened up earlier this week after his brother’s suicide back in April led to his own bout of depression.

“For sure I realized it. When you have thoughts you’ve never had, I think that’s more so than anything, the chance to realize it and recognize it and be vulnerable about it.” Dak Prescott, Quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

His honest is drawing praise from mental health professionals like counselor Melissa Caldwell Engle. She says many people are battling depression and feelings of isolation during the coronavirus.

Engle says that Prescott’s openness can help others realize they need help too.

“There are more unhealthy people right now, I think more than ever. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. For Dak to do this is tremendously courageous and we need more people like him.” Dr. Melissa Caldwell Engle

Commentator Skip Bayless on his Fox Sports show “Undisputed” had a take on Prescott’s admission that he himself admits is controversial.

He claims that as an NFL quarterback, Prescott has no business showing other teams that he’s vulnerable.

“I don’t have sympathy for him going public with ‘I got depressed, I suffer from depression.’ We all went through COVID, some sort of depression right.”

Engle says she’s heard the criticism and adds Prescott’s openness could help many others.

“It’s really coming from a place of ignorance,” she said. “I hope he doesn’t change his position and continues to speak out because the world needs to hear this.”

Prescott said himself after Bayless’ comments that he has no plans to stop.

“Mental health is a huge issue and it’s a real thing in our world right now.” Dak Prescott

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, or has suicidal thoughts, there is help out there for you.

You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline anytime at 1-800-273-TALK.