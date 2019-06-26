Dak Prescott inspiring youth at his annual hometown camp

Some folks may forget that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grew up not far from East Texas.

He is just from the other side of the Louisiana border.

Tuesday, Prescott took a little time away from negotiating his much talked about long term contract to hold his third annual youth football camp in his hometown of Haughton, La.

Prescott spent the day with about 250 campers, many of them from East Texas. He led many of the drills, and activities himself.

He told them how much it meant to him to be back on the field that he grew up playing in, dreaming of greatness.

He even had some one on one quality time with many of the kids. Prescott stressed to them to go after their goals, no matter what they are.

“I want these kids to make sure that if they’re that kid with that dream, or if they are that kid thinking big, that they realize that there’s no such thing as dreaming too big. There’s no such thing that of something you can’t do. Just for them to believe that, have faith in that, and believe in themselves and they can accomplish anything they want,” said Prescott.

Prescott also expressed that if he ends up getting that big contract, he’ll be able to give back more to his hometown.

Recent reports suggest Prescott’s agent has uttered $34 million per year for a potential extention.

Prescott enters his fourth year in the NFL, and his fourth season as the Cowboys starting quarterback.

