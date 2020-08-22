Daingerfield looks to its experience & talent to take care of unfinished business

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – When Daingerfield head coach Davin Nelson takes a look at his team, on paper and at practice, he knows he has something special for 2020.

“This group of kids that’s coming through right now, this group of seniors especially, most of them have been on varsity for three, some even four years now, coming in as true freshman getting to play for us,” said Nelson.

The Tigers have leaders on both sides of the ball, with senior playmakers such as Zaylon Jeter at quarterback, and T.J. Williams helming the secondary on defense.

“Knowing that you’re the quarterback, everybody depending on you so I know I got to do a bunch of stuff to take my team to state,” said Jeter who accounted for 43 touchdowns last season. “I try to stay focused and not let it get to me.”

“We put a lot of weight on our shoulders, we expect to make it all the way to state but we are going to take it game by game,” said Williams.

Last season, the Tigers made it four rounds deep in the playoffs, before suffering a gut-wrenching three-point loss to their rivals from Paul Pewitt, an experience, Daingerfield is carrying into this season.

“Knowing we should have won our last game in the 4th round, we know what we’ve got to do to get to the next spot,” said Jeter.

“I really want to see them be able to finish out the way they brought it in and they’ve done a great job of helping us be as successful as we are right now,” said Nelson.

Coach Nelson knows, this season more so than any, will create challenges, no team, has ever had to manage.

“It’s uncommon time, and it’s going to take an uncommon team to be able to win the state championship this year because you know just being quarantined can knock you out of the playoffs,” said Nelson. “We’re just trying to make sure we’re doing everything that we can possibly do and the kids are doing a great job of sticking with it, sticking to it.”

This uncommon road will begin on August 28th, when they hit the road to face Atlanta.

