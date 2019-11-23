D-I newcomer Merrimack routs Lesley 110-16

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jaleel Lord and Devin Jensen scored 17 points apiece as Division I newcomer Merrimack routed Division III Lesley University 110-16 in their home opener on Friday night.

Idris Joyner scored 14 points and Ryan Miller added 11 for the Northeast Conference Warriors (4-3), who are in their inaugural year of a four-year classification as a Division I team. They stunned Northwestern 71-61 for their first Division I win and have also beaten Northwestern, UMass-Lowell and Jacksonville.

Lord opened with a layup and the Warriors led 47-9 at halftime. Juvaris Hayes dished 13 assists and had six steals and Mikey Watkins added 9 points, seven steals and six assists.

Kyle Murphy and Chase Howard scored 4 points each for the Lynx (0-7).

Merrimack next plays at Hartford on Sunday.

