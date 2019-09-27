D.C. United-Red Bulls Preview

Home-field advantage for potential first-round matchup is on the line Sunday when the New York Red Bulls host D.C. United in a six-point belter of Eastern Conference rivals.

D.C. United (13-10-9) enter this contest on 48 points, one better than the Red Bulls (14-13-5) four fourth, which carries home-field advantage in the first round. A victory by D.C. would secure a first-round contest in the nation’s capital as the two teams along with Toronto FC are jockeying for the fourth through sixth spots.

The Black-and-Red are enjoying their best stretch of the season and looking for a fourth straight victory while extending a 324-minute shutout streak. D.C. United is coming off a 2-0 victory over Seattle last Sunday as Lucas Rodriguez and Frederic Brilliant scored in each half. The focus on defense came about during a three-game losing streak preceding this run in which they yielded goals in the first 20 minutes of all three defeats.

“We talked about that before the game against Montreal,” Brillant told ProSoccer USA. “We told the truth to each other and after that everybody was looking out for each other and the team and the club. After that, it changed completely; 180 (degrees).”

Wayne Rooney’s long good-bye continued with an assist on Brilliant’s goal in the 54th minute via free kick. Rooney, who will return to England at season’s end as a player-coach for Derby County, registered his first point since a goal and an assist versus FC Cincinnati on July 18 – a span of six matches – but still has a team-best 13 goals.

“He stole it off me,” Rooney joked about Brilliant’s goal. “I tried to put the ball into a dangerous position and make it difficult for the keeper … It was either going straight in or Fred was going to knock it in. Doesn’t really matter. It was a good goal.”

The Red Bulls are also playing well on both sides of the ball as they look for a third straight victory while also carrying a shutout string of 180 minutes. New York rode goals by Tom Barlow and Daniel Royer to a 2-0 home victory over Philadelphia last Sunday while limiting the Union to three shots on target and eight overall.

The rise of the defense comes at a crucial juncture – the 48 shipped this season are 15 more than 2018, when they won the MLS Supporters’ Shield while setting a league record with 71 points.

“I always say that we have the best defenders in the league, and I stick by my word,” defender Kemar Lawrence said. “We mess up at times, we make mistakes, but I always tell you guys, when we start to limit those mistakes, it’s going to be a difference, you’re going to see the class when we stop making the silly mistakes. When we stop being complacent, you’re going to see the type of defenders we really are.”

New York has had the upper hand in this series of late as it tries to retain the Atlantic Cup for the third straight year. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in the last nine meetings (5-0-4) after Royer’s penalty in the 59th minute snapped a tie.

D.C. United also is winless in its last 11 trips to New York (0-8-3) since a 1-0 victory in 2011.