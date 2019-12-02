Cunane lifts No. 12 NC State women past N. Texas 76-65

HONOLULU (AP)Elissa Cunane scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds and No. 12 North Carolina State beat North Texas 76-65 in a Rainbow Wahine Showdown contest on Sunday.

The unbeaten Wolfpack (8-0) never trailed.

Cunane shot 11 of 17 from the floor for NC State, which had a commanding 52-33 rebounding advantage. Kayla Jones added 13 points and Kai Crutchfield scored 11.

North Carolina State built a 14-7 lead when Crutchfield made a 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the first quarter. The Wolfpack led 19-15 before North Texas closed to 22-21 on N’Yah Boyd’s layup with 6:36 before intermission. That prompted a 10-2 run from the Wolfpack over the next four minutes and they went to intermission up 36-27.

The Wolfpack built their largest lead (57-42 and 59-44) in the third quarter.

Boyd led the Lady Eagles (3-4) with 22 points and Randi Thompson scored 11.

