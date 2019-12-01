Cunane, Konig help No. 12 NC State women beat Hawaii 68-59

HONOLULU (AP)Elissa Cunane and Aislinn Konig scored 22 points apiece and No. 12 N.C. State beat Hawaii 68-59 on Saturday at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Cunane was 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds while Konig hit four 3-pointers and had six assists.

The Wolfpack led by as many as 15 points and had a 52-41 lead after Konig hit a jumper with 9:04 left in the game. Julissa Tago scored 11 points – including two 3-pointers and a three-point play – during a 14-4 run that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to a point with three minutes to go but N.C. State scored 12 of the final 15 points to seal it.

Tago led the Rainbow Wahine (3-4) with 23 points.

Hawaii missed its final six field-goal attempts of the first half as the Wolfpack closed the second quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 10-point lead into the break. Cunane and Kayla Jones each made a 3-pointer and Cunane added a layup before Konig made back-to-back 3s to cap the spurt and N.C. State (7-0) led the rest of the way.

