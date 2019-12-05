Cummings scores 21 to lead Colgate past Binghamton 82-74

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Nelly Cummings had a career-high 21 points as Colgate got past Binghamton 82-74 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Burns had 13 points for Colgate (6-3), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Rapolas Ivanauskas added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tucker Richardson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the visitors.

Pierre Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (4-5). Brenton Mills added 21 points and six rebounds. George Tinsley had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Sam Sessoms, whose 19 points per game entering the matchup led the Bearcats, was held to nine points 4-of-15 shooting.

Colgate plays Niagara on the road on Sunday. Binghamton faces Boston University at home on Saturday.

