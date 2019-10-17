1  of  2
Cubs shake up player-development operation

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs shook up their player-development operation, with Matt Dorey taking over as senior vice president of player development and directors of pitching and hitting being appointed.

Dorey, Chicago’s director of amateur scouting the past six years, was previously a scout for the Boston Red Sox and a college coach.

Former major league reliever Craig Breslow has been appointed director of pitching and special assistant to the president and general manager. Hired in January as director of strategic initiatives for baseball operations, he will try to develop more homegrown impact pitchers.

Justin Stone is the director of hitting after serving as Chicago’s biokinematic hitting consultant since 2018. Chicago announced several other moves Thursday, including appointing Bobby Basham as director of player development.

