Crystal Palace-Norwich City Preview

Though Crystal Palace would prefer to be winning more games, they enter the new year in solid shape within the Premier League.

Situated in the top half of the table, Palace look to remain unbeaten for a third straight match Wednesday when they aim to do the double over last-place Norwich City.

Palace (7-6-7) are a solid 3-3-1 since an 0-1-4 rut from Oct. 19-Nov. 23. That all leaves them ninth in the Premier League table, a far better scenario than the way they began the year flirting with relegation during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Eagles obviously turned things around and went 16-9-13 during league play over the 2019 calendar year.

“(The year) 2019 has been very good for us,” manager Roy Hodgson told Crystal Palace’s official website. “We must now put that away and make certain we keep fighting.”

Hodgson’s boys followed a 1-0 loss at Newcastle United on Dec. 21 with a 2-1 Boxing Day-victory over West Ham United and then drew Southampton 1-1 on Saturday. The Eagles went ahead in the 50th minute via James Tomkins at St Mary’s, but the Saints equalised in the 74th.

Injuries have hindered Palace this season, but they’ve been able to keep their collective head above water. They won 2-0 over Norwich at home on Sept. 28, with goals from Luka Milivojevic early and Andros Townsend late.

Whilst Palace have been decent thus far in Premier League play, Norwich (3-4-13) sit at the bottom of the table on just 13 points. The Canaries are 0-3-4 since winning at Everton on Nov. 23.

Norwich did avoid a third consecutive defeat by playing Spurs to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Mario Vrancic opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and with the match tied at 1-1, Norwich was the beneficiary of a Tottenham own goal in the 61st. However, Harry Kane equalised for the visitors on 83 minutes via penalty, and the Canaries had to settle for a point.

“It’s a good point,” manager Daniel Farke told Norwich’s official website. “Although, we are a bit disappointed (that) several decisions didn’t go in our favour. We conceded so late, and it was unnecessary, but I think it’s a good point.

“It’s a good start to the second half of the season, but we are a little bit disappointed (it was) not three points.”

Norwich would love to see Teemu Pukki get back to his productive ways. The Finlander leads the team with nine league goals, but has none in his last three matches.

Palace leader Jordan Ayew (five goals), meanwhile, has just one goal in his last 10 Premier League games.