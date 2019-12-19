Crystal Palace-Newcastle United Preview

Goals are expected to be at a premium Saturday at St James’ Park, where both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United look to shake free of their season-long offensive doldrums.

Though both teams are comfortably mid-table, their relative success has hinged more in defence than attack. With 15 goals, Crystal Palace (6-5-6) are the only team in the top half of the table with fewer than 20 and are better than only last-place Watford. Directly ahead of them in goal count are Newcastle United (6-4-7), who can claim just 17 in as many matches.

Palace, though, are the side in better form as they look to push their unbeaten run to five matches. The Eagles nicked a point off Brighton and Hove Albion in the A23 derby Monday, grabbing a 1-1 draw through Wilfried Zaha’s stellar solo effort in the 76th minute.

The Ivory Coast international, again popping up as a potential January transfer target, took a pass in the left side of the penalty area, took a few steps to his right before closing on goal and letting fly with a fierce left-footed shot from eight yards inside the near post and just under the crossbar.

“I’m just glad we managed to get back in it, really. If you can’t win it, don’t lose. I’m glad we managed to get that point at least,” Zaha told Sky Sports post-match. “We didn’t have the best first-half because we basically didn’t get anything but in the second-half, we pushed on, we pressed them and I feel that we deserved a point at least.

“I was just so overjoyed, I was glad I managed to get the goal for the team because we worked so hard. We’ve got a good run going so I’m glad we can carry it on.”

All three of Zaha’s goals for Palace in league play have come in his last five matches. Despite being the best striker on the team, he has been starved of service to a degree – Zaha has just 28 shots, and only eight of them have been on frame.

Palace did have a 329-minute shutout streak snapped when Neil Maupay beat Vicente Guaita in the 54th minute to open the scoring. Guaita, though, registered nine saves – his most in his two seasons with Palace – and preserved the point.

Roy Hodgson continues to deal with injury issues as Andros Townsend and Gary Cahill have already been ruled out. Jairo Riedewald was forced off at halftime with a hip injury, forcing Hodgson to use James McArthur as an emergency measure at left back since Patrick Van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp were also sidelined.

Palace will also again be without centre back Mamadou Sakho as he completes his three-match ban for a red card against Bournemouth on Dec. 3.

The Magpies’ uptick in goal-scoring hit a blip Saturday when they were bested 1-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor. Newcastle had rung up 11 of their goals in the previous six matches, scoring two or more in five of them, before being expertly closed down by the Clarets.Steve Bruce’s side failed to locate any of their nine shots on target, marking the third time in league play they put forth such a effort.

The game, though, was decided in the 58th minute via Chris Wood’s header off an Ashley Westwood corner. Bruce, though, was livid the corner was awarded after referee Tim Robinson originally awarded Newcastle a goal kick as Federico Fernandez shielded the ball to let it roll over the line, only to reverse his decision after consulting with the linesman.

“We knew the referee was making his league debut and you hope it doesn’t hang on a decision, but unfortunately that is what we are talking about,” Bruce fumed to The Times about Robinson. “We’re at the elite level and for me the referee looked short. He gave foul after foul after foul. More experienced referees would have let things go.

“That’s twice he’s refereed us and Matt Ritchie still hasn’t recovered from the tackle [in defeat to Leicester in August]. There were far too many mistakes and he was not ready to referee a Premier League game. It’s a big decision, and the linesman give it from 90 yards away.”

Like Hodgson, Bruce does have some fitness worries for this match as leading scorer Jonjo Shelvey and fellow midfielder Miguel Almiron are dealing with knocks. Shelvey’s team-best five goals have come in just 852 minutes, which ranks him eighth among outfield players.

The only other Newcastle players with more than one goal in league play – Fernandez, Jetro Willems and Ciaran Clark – are all defenders.

Unsurprisingly, there was a dearth of goals in last term’s two matches as Luka Milivojevic’s penalty on 81 minutes in the corresponding fixture gave Palace a 1-0 victory and stood as the lone goal in the 180 minutes. It also snapped a five-match winless spell (0-2-3) for the Eagles at St James’ Park.