Crystal Palace-Burnley Preview

Whilst Burnley have rebounded nicely from a recent rough stretch, Crystal Palace haven’t won a Premier League in more than a month.

The Clarets aim for a third straight league victory whilst looking to hand the visiting Eagles a fourth consecutive defeat on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Burnley (5-3-5) suffered three straight top-flight defeats from Oct. 19-Nov. 2, but followed that rot with consecutive 3-0 victories over West Ham United and Watford.Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, team co-leaders with six goals, each had a goal in those victories for the Clarets, who are up to seventh in the table.

“You’re going to go through sticky moments during the season and you can’t play tremendously well every week,” keeper Nick Pope told Burnley’s official’s website. “So, to come off the back of that (three-match losing streak) and react how we have done and put in two performances like that and get two results is really pleasing.

“If you win back-to-back, the group gets buoyed and it’s a great feeling around the camp at the minute.

“We’ve built momentum, which is hard to get hold of in the Premier League, so it would be great to keep hold of that and take into (this weekend) and hopefully get another win.”

Pope has also had a hand in the Clarets’ recent success as part of posting two straight clean sheets. Burnley last recorded three consecutive clean sheets during the 2017-18 campaign.

However, they’ve lost three in a row versus Palace (4-3-6) during Premier League play, and conceded six goals during that slide.

If there’s good news for Burnley, it’s this current Crystal Palace side have been outscored 10-3 during an 0-1-4 stretch that dates to a victory at West Ham United on Oct. 5. That rut has the Eagles 13th in the table, but still with plenty of hope after playing league leaders Liverpool quite tough during last weekend’s 2-1 loss.

Wilfried Zaha equalised for Palace in the 82nd minute, but Roberto Firmino scored the eventual winner three minutes later. The Eagles also had a James Tomkins’ goal disallowed via VAR.

“We (were) disappointed,” midfielder Andros Townsend told Crystal Palace’s official website. “We deserved more from (the Liverpool match), but we’ve got a good run between now and January to pick up points and see where that leaves us come the new year.”

Surprisingly, Zaha’s goal against Liverpool was his first of the 2019-20 season. He did score in the Eagles’ 3-1 win at Turf Moor last season.