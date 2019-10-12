Cronkrite spearheads South Florida rally over BYU 27-23

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Jordan Cronkrite ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida rallied in the fourth quarter to beat BYU 27-23 on Saturday.

The Cougars led 16-7 at halftime before Cronkrite ran it in from a yard out to reduce the margin. BYU responded with a 5-play, 70-yard drive in a little under two minutes and led 23-14 after Jaren Hall’s 29-yard TD run. Early in the fourth, the Bulls’ (3-3) Jordan McCloud ran it in from two yards out. Cronkrite closed out the scoring with a 3-yard run.

South Florida stiffened on defense after Hall’s touchdown. First, the Cougars went three-and-out and gained a yard. BYU picked off South Florida on its next possession but went minus-8 yards in four plays before fumbling the ball away. A BYU missed field goal followed and the Cougars’ final two possessions resulted in turnovers on downs.

Hall led BYU (2-4) with 148 yards passing and 83 yards rushing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC