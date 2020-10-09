Crew-Orlando City Preview

Oscar Pareja hopes Orlando City can send a message to the rest of MLS by beating Supporters’ Shield contenders Columbus Crew on Sunday.

Orlando are fourth in the East, just one place behind Columbus, although the Crew led the league until a midweek home defeat to Montreal Impact – their third match without a win.

In a mouth-watering meeting with Caleb Porter’s side, Pareja now wants the Lions to prove their class.

“It’s not just the three points, it’s the message we can lay down after facing Columbus,” he said. “They’re one of the most consistent teams in the league.”

Pareja added: “They have a really good roster, players with a lot of experience.

“But like any other team in the league, they have some weaknesses and opportunities we can take advantage of. We have some strengths and challenges, too.”

Porter was keen not to place too much emphasis on the regular-season game as Columbus look to recover some momentum.

“Every game is important,” he said. “Every game is three points, so it doesn’t matter who you’re playing. We have to keep sight of that.

“When you’ve had a good season like we’ve had, everybody is looking for the low moment. Right now, our low moment is here upon us.

“But you have to keep it in perspective and keep your head on right. Let’s be honest, we’ve lost a game, drawn a game and lost a game.

“If this is our low moment, we’ll take that. Other teams have lots of lower moments.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Benji Michel

Orlando have shared the goals around of late, but Michel has been key to their impressive form. He has scored or assisted in each of their past three wins, while he scored four goals in six games in total in September.

Columbus Crew – Gyasi Zardes

The Crew could not return to form against Montreal, but star striker Zardes could. His first goal in four matches means there could yet be a positive to take from that defeat if he again gets into a rhythm over the coming weeks.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Orlando have won their past three matches against Columbus, including keeping a clean sheet in both meetings last season. The Lions managed just one win and no clean sheets in their first nine matches against the Crew (D3 L5) in MLS.

– Orlando’s scoreless draw in Atlanta extended the club’s record unbeaten run to 10 matches (W6 D4) dating back to a loss at Inter Miami in August. The Lions have conceded eight goals in that span, not letting in more than one in any of those matches.

– Columbus are winless in three straight matches (D1 L2) for the first time this season following a 2-1 loss to the Impact on Wednesday. Columbus have conceded seven goals in their three-match winless run after letting in just five goals in their first 13 matches this season (W9 D3 L1).

– Orlando’s most recent 10 MLS goals have been scored by eight different players, with only Benji Michel and Junior Urso (two each) scoring more than once in that span.

– Gyasi Zardes scored his 10th MLS goal of the season during the Crew’s 2-1 defeat to Montreal on Wednesday. Zardes has scored at least 10 times in all three of his seasons with Columbus after hitting that mark just once in five seasons with LA Galaxy to begin his career.