Crew-FC Dallas Preview

Columbus Crew needed to experience their defeat to Toronto FC as they aim to win the MLS Cup this season, according to head coach Caleb Porter.

The Crew led 1-0 against Toronto last time out, but ultimately went down 3-1 as the Canadian side mounted a second-half comeback.

Columbus still sit top of the Eastern Conference by two points, though now go up against an FC Dallas side who occupy fourth spot in the Western Conference.

Yet Porter believes Columbus needed to “get bloodied” in order to prevent any complacency setting in.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, we still have to make steps forward,” he told reporters.

“The last game was a good step for us, even if we got humbled a little bit, playing against that caliber of opponent. I think those are important games in the big picture of evolving into hopefully winning an MLS Cup.

“We kind of needed (the defeat). We had been pretty comfy, rolling along, everything smooth. Once in a while you need to get bloodied.

“Getting bloodied and knocked down makes you stronger, and through that feedback – there’s no failures – we’re going to grow from it and get better for it.”

Dallas held Orlando City to a 0-0 draw in their last outing, and though coach Luchi Gonzales was happy with his side’s display, defender Reto Ziegler has promised an improved display.

“We need to play with more tempo to be dangerous. It was too slow,” he told a news conference.

“We definitely need to do better. It’s not the first time that it has happened. Maybe we have too much confidence [at home] and take too many touches, but we’re going to do better against Columbus, I’m sure.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Santiago Mosquera

Since scoring a hat-trick against Colorado Rapids on September 16, Dallas midfielder Mosquera has failed to score in the three matches, though he has managed just three attempts in total across those games.

Columbus Crew – Lucas Zelarayan

Zelarayan has scored five goals in ten appearances this season, with three of them coming from outside the box – that is a league high.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•The Crew have lost only one of their last eight matches against FC Dallas (W4 D3) dating back to 2012, a 3-0 home defeat in 2015.

•Dallas have lost only one of their last 19 home matches dating back to mid-May 2019 (W11 D7), including the scoreless draw with Orlando City on Sunday.

•Gonzales’ side have conceded just three goals in their last five home matches.

•The Crew’s 3-1 loss to Toronto on Sunday ended a six-match unbeaten run (W4 D2). Columbus have not lost consecutive matches since a five-game losing streak in June-July 2019.