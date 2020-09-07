Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-0 for 5th straight shutout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Eastern Conference-leading Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-0 on Sunday night for their fifth straight shutout.

Columbus (7-1-2) hasn’t surrendered a goal since July 28 and has given up only two all season.

Pedro Santos scored his first goal of the season in the 52nd minute. Ten minutes later, Zardes replaced Fanendo Adi and scored in the 64th and 71st to seal it.

Cincinnati (2-5-3) sits a point behind D.C. United for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati hasn’t won since July 22.

TIMBERS 2, SOUNDERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Substitute Felipe Mora scored after slipping behind the Seattle defense in the 83rd minute and Portland beat the Sounders.

Moments after Seattle nearly took the lead, Mora came open behind the Sounders back line, collected a well-timed pass from Eryk Williamson and beat goalkeeper Stefan Frei to give the Timbers the lead.

Williamson also scored for the Timbers (4-3-2). Kelvin Leerdam connected for Seattle (4-2-3).

MINNESOTA UNITED 4, REAL SALT LAKE 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Robin Lod scored two goals and Minnesota United snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory over Real Salt Lake.

Lod scored in the 62nd and 90th minutes. He and has five goals in nine games for the Loons (4-3-2).

Chase Gasper and Jacori Hayes also scored.

Real Salt Lake (2-2-5) is winless in three matches.

NEW YORK CITY FC 0, D.C. UNITED 0, TIE

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chris Seitz made four saves and D.C. United played to a scoreless draw without taking a shot against New York City FC.

D.C. (2-4-4) because the second MLS team to fail to get a shot during a regular-season match. The New England Revolution did not take a shot in a 7-0 loss to Atlanta United on Sept. 13, 2017.

NYCFC (4-5-1) had 19 shots.

UNION 3, RED BULLS 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Brenden Aaronson, Kacper Przybylko and Matthew Real scored to help Philadelphia beat New York.

Bradley Carnell made his debut as New York’s interim coach following Chris Armas’s firing Friday. Carnell served as an assistant for the club since March 2017.

Philadelphia improved to 5-2-3, and New York dropped to 3-3-4.

REVOLUTION 2, FIRE 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Teal Bunbury scored twice in New England’s victory over Chicago.

The Revolution (3-2-5) rebounded from a 2-0 loss to New York City FC on Wednesday night. The Revs have given up just 10 goals over the last 11 games.

Fabian Herbers scored for Chicago (2-6-2).

NASHVILLE SC 0, INTER MIAMI 0, TIE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Joe Willis made five saves and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw with fellow expansion team Inter Miami.

The start was delayed 80 minutes because of lightning.

Luis Robles had four saves for Inter Miami (1-6-2), which was shut out for the third straight game. Nashville (2-4-3) has consecutive draws since beating Inter Miami 1-0 in the first meeting between the teams Aug. 30.