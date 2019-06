ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 14: Rico Gathers #80 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

He was picked by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas — Former Baylor basketball player, turned Dallas Cowboys tight end, Rico Gathers, has been suspended for the first game of the season, after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Gathers admitted to a misdemeanor marijuana charge back in March.

Dallas draft Gathers in 2016, and he finally saw the field during the regular season in 2018.

He’s been a special project in Dallas over the past three seasons, but may prove not to be worth the headache when the season gets started.