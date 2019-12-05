Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods arrested for marijuana, tampering with evidence

Breaking News
FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is now dealing with more than just a knee injury. He was arrested for possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence on Tuesday, according to Frisco police.

Authorities said that he was detained for more than two ounces of weed, but less than four ounces.

The defensive tackle was already slated not to play in Thursday’s game in Chicago due to a knee injury. Woods has played in eight games this year and recorded 15 tackles.

Despite losing the past two games, the 6-6 Cowboys are still in firm command of their division after Philadelphia was upset by the lowly Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys have four games left and could clinch the NFC East with an 8-8 record if they beat the Eagles and the Redskins.

