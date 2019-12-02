Cowan, Morsell, No. 5 Maryland bottle up Howard, Marquette

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with an 84-63 victory over the Golden Eagles on Sunday in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.

Howard scored a combined 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World. However, Marquette’s all-time scoring leader was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts.

Cowan captured tournament MVP honors with 72 points in three games, including a career-best 30 against Temple on Thanksgiving. Morsell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guarding the 5-foot-11 Howard most of the afternoon.

Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points for the Terps.

Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

NO. 14 ARIZONA 73, WAKE FOREST 66

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Dylan Smith scored 20 points, Chase Jeter added 17 and Arizona beat Wake Forest in the Wooden Legacy championship game.

It was Arizona’s first early season tournament title since 2014, when it won the Maui Invitational.

The Wildcats (9-0) led most of the game with their largest advantage being 56-41 8 minutes into the second half. The Demon Deacons (5-3) had a 14-4 run to get within 68-64 with 43 seconds remaining but could not draw closer.

Olivier Sarr led Wake with 21 points and 13 rebounds while Brandon Childress scored 19.

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 83, LA SALLE 72

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) – Justin Moore had 25 points off the bench, Saddiq Bey scored 19 and Villanova beat La Salle.

Villanova (5-2) went on a 28-6 run midway through the first half to build a 48-28 cushion at halftime. The Explorers closed within 10 twice in the second half.

Ed Croswell led La Salle (4-3) with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 10 rebounds. David Beatty had 12 points for the Explorers.

Moore scored 15 points in the first half to help Villanova build the lead. Bey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each had 10 rebounds.

—

