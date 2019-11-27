Breaking News
Plant explosion near Beaumont blows windows from homes miles away

Covington leads D-II Caldwell past Norfolk State 64-54

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Vaughn Covington scored 20 points as Division II-member Caldwell University beat Norfolk State 64-54 on Tuesday.

Covington made 4 of 7 shots from the floor and 11 of 14 free throws for the Cougars. Eric Johnson-Alford had 15 points and nine rebounds for Caldwell, which made 26 of 34 foul shots (76.5%).

Steven Whitley had 12 points for the Spartans (3-4). Devante Carter added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jermaine Bishop, the Spartans’ leading scorer at 16 points per game, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Norfolk State sank 14 of 22 free throws (64%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories