Covington carries Youngstown St. past Westminster (PA) 93-67

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP)Eli Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 straight points in the second half to upset No. 6 North Carolina 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before pulling away with the big run for first-year coach Juwan Howard's first marquee victory. Michigan will face No. 8 Gonzaga in the final Friday.