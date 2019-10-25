Copa Libertadores final won’t be moved from Santiago

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP)The Copa Libertadores final will not be moved from Santiago despite anti-government protests that have rocked the Chilean capital.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, told Paraguay’s Radio Monumental 1080 that the game between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Flamengo will remain at the Nacional stadium on Nov. 23.

It is the first time that the Copa Libertadores title will be decided in a single match.

Defending champions River are chasing their fifth South American crown, while Flamengo is seeking its second.

